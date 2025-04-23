How to watch 2025 NFL Draft: Schedule, TV stream info, date, venue for draft in Green Bay

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 24, through Saturday, April 26, at Lambeau Field — home of the Packers— in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This marks the second straight year the draft will be hosted by an NFC North team, following last year’s event in Detroit.

From QB Cam Ward and QB Shedeur Sanders to WR Travis Hunter and RB Ashton Jeanty, this year’s draft class is loaded with versatility and talent. But where will each pick land?

See below for everything you need to know about the 2025 NFL Draft, including how to watch information and the dates to know before the start of the 2025 NFL season.

How to watch the 2025 NFL Draft:

*All times are listed as ET



Thursday, April 24 at 8 PM

Friday, April 25 at 7 PM

Saturday, April 26 at 12

Where is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

What channel will the 2025 NFL Draft be on?

You can watch the 2025 NFL Draft on ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, the NFL Network, and NFL+.

Key Dates Ahead of the 2025 NFL Season:

April 7: OTAs for teams with new coaches

OTAs for teams with new coaches April 21: OTAs for teams with returning coaches

OTAs for teams with returning coaches April 24-26: 2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft May 1: Deadline for 5th-year options on 2022 first-round picks

Deadline for 5th-year options on 2022 first-round picks May 2-5 or May 9-12: Rookie Minicamp

Rookie Minicamp Mid-May: 2025 NFL Season Schedule Release

