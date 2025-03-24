Chris Simms’ 2025 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 24 and runs through Saturday, April 26. Before the big day, Chris Simms will be giving a detailed analysis on the top prospects by position on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned. The excitement is building as Simms unveils his highly anticipated list of the top 5 quarterback prospects and wide receivers, plus a few honorable mentions!

Want to know who made the cut? Check out the list below, and don’t forget to check back for all the latest updates!

Don’t forget to subscribe to Chris Simms Unbuttoned for more on the 2025 NFL season as well as an unfiltered look at the NFL, featuring player access, unabashed opinion, X&O film breakdown and stories from a life in and around football.

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news NFL free agency season is upon us, and refreshing the PFT rumor mill will be the best way to stay on top of all the news in free agency.

Chris Simms’ 2025 NFL Draft Position Rankings:

Tier 1:

1) Cam Ward (Miami)

Tier 2:

2) Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)

3) Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss)

Tier 3:

4) Kyle McCord (Syracuse)

5) Quinn Ewers (Texas)

Honorable Mentions:

Tyler Shough (Louisville)

Jalen Milroe (Alabama)

Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)

Riley Leonard (Notre Dame)

Graham Mertz (Florida)

Simms’ ’25 Draft Rankings -Top five QB prospects:

Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five QB prospects Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top QBs in the 2025 NFL Draft class and breaks them into different tiers, from Cam Ward to Shedeur Sanders and more.

Tier 1 - “NFL-Ready Baller”:

1) WR Travis Hunter (Colorado)

Simms' WR draft rankings: No. 1 Travis Hunter Chris Simms analyzes Travis Hunter, sharing why the ex-Colorado star lands at No. 1 in his wide receiver rankings, citing his undeniable talent, great body language, unbelievable speed, solid hands and elite instincts.

What Simms said:

“He is definitely the top receiver in the draft. He’s an elite receiver…He can be a star and lead the NFL in receptions. He’s got everything. He knows how to run the route, when to change the speed, where to sit in the zone. You see on the defensive side of the ball, he’s phenomenal and tough as hell…His ability to change directions is special. He could be one of the greatest route runners in football. He’s not a guy who’s going to take it 80 yards to the house, but there’s a lot of 40 and-50…The chances are greater for him at wide receiver than cornerback. (Jets WR) Garrett Wilson, (Eagles WR) DeVonta Smith – he’s that kind of player.”

Tier 2 - “Day 1 Difference-Makers":

2) WR Kyle Williams (Washington State)

What Simms said:

“Travis Hunter is the only guy you can say is a better route runner than him, and I’m not even sure if that’s true. That’s how good this guy is. He has the quickest feet in the draft. On top of that, he can really accelerate. He plays bigger than his size, he’s smooth, and runs easy…There’s no doubt that after the catch, [he and Hunter] are the best in the draft. I think he’s a first-round pick. The modern-day NFL fits this kind of player right now. This is (Packers WR) Jayden Reed except he has way more physical ability.”

3) WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)

What Simms said:

“He’s similar to (Falcons WR) Drake London – great route runner, unbelievable wingspan, incredible hands, and actually has more YAC [yards after catch] ability than London. This kid has some of the best hands I’ve ever seen in my life…He’s always open, even when he’s covered. There’s value in that. When he catches the ball on the move, watch out, because he can cover ground. I think he has more pure speed than I gave him credit for when I watched him.”

4) WR Jaylin Noel (Iowa State)

What Simms said:

“He’s along the lines of Travis Hunter and Kyle Williams. He’s almost built like a running back, or a (Bears WR) DJ Moore or (former NFL WR) Steve Smith…He has suddenness and twitchiness that really rivals anyone in the draft. He’s a slot receiver but he’s also a weapon, and because of his speed and his strength, he can play outside…He accelerates out of the break really well. I wish his hips were looser, but I look at this guy as a big-time YAC guy and because of his strength, he’s a down-the-field threat.”

Tier 3 - “Big Play Upside”:

5) WR Tre Harris (Ole Miss)

What Simms said:

“When you’re running for 70 and 80-yard touchdowns in the SEC, which is littered with NFL secondary talent, you’re fast, and he does it consistently…It’s not about suddenness and twitchiness, but he is a good route-runner. He does have build-up speed and when he opens up, watch out. When he gets down the field on a deep route, he has another gear to pull away. I think he’s one of the best in the draft at that.”

Honorable Mentions:

Luther Burden III (Missouri)

Isaiah Bond (Texas)

Matthew Golden (Texas)

Jaylin Lane (Virginia Tech)

Follow the latest NFL news, trades, and storylines on ProFootballTalk!