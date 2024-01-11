How to watch Browns vs Texans: TV, live stream info for Saturday’s AFC Wild Card matchup

The 2023 NFL Playoffs kick off this weekend with Wild Card Weekend featuring three-action packed NFL games available on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The excitement starts on Saturday, January 13 with a Browns vs Texans match up at 4:30 PM ET.

At 8:00 PM ET the Miami Dolphins will go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs in a match up streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Find the Peacock plan that’s right for you - sign up here!

On Sunday, January 14 it’s the LA Rams vs Detroit Lions at 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: 2023-24 NFL Playoff Bracket - Schedule, matchups and scores for AFC and NFC games

Both the Browns and Texans have never reached a Super Bowl, they look to change the course of their franchise’s history this Saturday. See below for everything you need to know about this Saturday’s Browns vs Texans game including storylines, kickoff time and more.

Cleveland Browns:

The Cleveland Browns are back in the playoffs for the second time in four seasons. Their last playoff appearance was in 2020—when Kevin Stefanski took over as head coach—and the Browns were eliminated by the Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

The Browns won 11 games during the regular season using five different starting quarterbacks. After QB Deshuan Watson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in November, Cleveland turned to veteran QB Joe Flacco who they signed prior to Week 12. The 38-year-old went 4-1 in his 5 starts, throwing a total of 1,616 passing yards with 13 touchdown passes, and 9 turnovers to help the Browns reach the postseason.

Flacco spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Ravens (2008-2018), a season with the Broncos (2019), and three seasons with the Jets (2020-2022). Saturday’s Wild Card game will mark his seventh trip to the playoffs as a starting quarterback. The veteran QB has won at least one playoff game in each of his previous appearances as a starter and is undefeated in the Wild Card round.

The Browns defeated the Texans, 36-22 in Week 16 of this season at NRG Stadium.

RELATED: PFT’s 2023 NFL coach of the year: Kevin Stefanski

Houston Texans:

The Houston Texans made history this season by becoming the first team in the Super Bowl era to win their division title with a both a rookie quarterback (C.J. Stroud) and rookie head coach (DeMeco Ryans).

C.J. Stroud, who went second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, went 9-6 in his 15 starts this season. The 22-year-old threw for 4,108 passing yards with 23 passing touchdowns and 5 interceptions this season. He also scored 3 rushing touchdowns.

While Saturday’s Wild Card matchup will be the first NFL playoff game of his career, he is no stranger to performing under pressure. Stroud, who was a two-year starter at Ohio State, played in two bowl games. Last year, he threw for 348 yards with 4 passing touchdowns in the Buckeyes 42-41 semifinal loss against Georgia. The season before, he led his team to a Rose Bowl victory over Utah setting records with 573 passing yards and 6 passing touchdowns.

Houston’s last playoff appearance was in 2019, the year the took the AFC South title. The Texans were later eliminated in the Divisional Round by the Chiefs.

RELATED: PFT’s 2023 NFL offensive rookie of the year - C.J. Stroud

How to watch Browns vs Texans:

When: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Time: 4:30 PM ET; Live coverage begins at 3:00 PM with Football Night in America

4:30 PM ET; Live coverage begins at 3:00 PM with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

RELATED: When do the 2023 NFL Playoffs start?

Which teams will conquer Super Wild Card Weekend?

Which teams will conquer Super Wild Card Weekend? Ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend, Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss the Rams and Texans as upstart teams that could make a deep postseason run and make their picks for the biggest games of the weekend.

How can I watch Wild Card Weekend games on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Wild Card Weekend games on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Wild Card Weekend games on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

Yes, the Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs Wild Card Weekend match up up will ONLY be available on Peacock, this Saturday, January 13 at 8:00 PM ET. Click here for an easy sign-up and find the best flexible plan for you.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

