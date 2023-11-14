How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Denver Broncos: TV, live stream, kickoff time, and more

It’s the Minnesota Vikings vs Denver Broncos this Sunday, November 19 at Empire Field at Mile High on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America, with coverage also available on Universo.



See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Minnesota Vikings vs Denver Broncos game. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

Minnesota Vikings:

The Minnesota Vikings (6-4) picked up their fifth straight win after defeating the Saints 27-19 last Sunday at home. The Vikings lost their starting QB Kirk Cousins to a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 8, All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson has missed the last 5 weeks with a hamstring injury, RB Cam Akers is also done for the season after tearing his Achilles in Week 9, yet Minnesota still sits in playoff position.

The Vikings picked up QB Josh Dobbs from Arizona (shortly before the Oct. 31 trade deadline) and the sixth-year QB has made an impressive start for Minnesota. In last Sunday’s win—his first start with the team—Dobbs threw for a career-high 268 passing yards, completing 23-of-34 for a pass touchdown. On the ground, he finished with 8 carries for 44 rush yards, and a rushing touchdown.

In Week 9, Dobbs came in despite not taking any practice reps with team and led the Vikings to 31-28 win over the Falcons, scoring all three touchdowns in the win (two passing, 1 rushing).

The Vikings look to make a second straight postseason appearance this year—something they haven’t done since the 2008-2009 season.

It looked like Sean Payton’s first year in Denver was going to be dull after the Broncos disappointing 1-5 start to the season, but things are heating up in the Mile High City. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (4-5) defeated the Buffalo Bills 24-22 on Monday night, picking up their third straight win. Wilson, who had the worst year of his NFL career last season, has shown significant improvement in 2023.

The 9-time Pro Bowler completed 24-of-29 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns in Monday’s win. Last year, he had just 3 games with multiple touchdown passes. This year, Wilson already has multiple touchdown passes in 5 of 9 games this season.

RB Javonte Williams rushed for 79 yards on 21 carries and caught four passes for 31 yards and a touchdown against the Bills on Monday. Williams leads the Broncos with 436 rush yards this season.



How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Denver Broncos:

When: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Where: Empire Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado

Empire Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.



If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock. Coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

