NFL Week 8 Reaction: Chiefs, 49ers, Jets

On today’s episode, the boys from Bet the EDGE gave their initial reactions to Week 8 in the NFL. Here’s a taste:

New York Jets

They, like most, were chuckling talking about the Battle for the Big Apple.

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) initially tried to take the high road when talking about the Jets and their Head Coach.

“I think Robert Saleh now is Tier One Coach of the Year because particularly with others falling around him, if he’s able to get to 11-6, which I understand is unlikely but that that almost makes him a shoo-in and he could win at 10-7 as well.”

But Jay had to qualify his answer.

“But Zach Wilson was so bad they may have a new quarterback for next Monday night against the Chargers…we will say but he was terrible today understanding about some throws at the end, but I thought he was awful.”

Drew Dinsick doused Jay’s tempered optimism.

“I think they’re frauds in terms of having any chance to make an AFC playoff picture but boy like yeah, credit to Saleh for getting these guys to play this hard.”

Currently, DraftKings lists the Chargers as 3-point favorites over the Jets on Monday Night with the total sitting at 41.5.

Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes and the Chiefs lost late Sunday to the Broncos, but that was not the concern for Croucher.

“Mahomes looked disoriented. I’ve never seen him like that. He had an IV the day before allegedly and he certainly looked like it and so I’m not reading too much into that. The Broncos have been trending up a little bit in any case, so I’m not too worried about the Chiefs. I think it’s more concerning that they’re no longer in sole possession of the One Seed.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs (-148) host Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins (+124) on Sunday. KC is favored by 2½ with the Total set at 51.

San Francisco 49ers

The manor in which the Niners are losing concerns both Jay and Drew, but Dinsick has seen this from Shanahan’s crew.

“This team was 4-4 going into the buy last year, Jay. They lost some embarrassing games early in the season, including a two-touchdown loss to the Falcons and an absolute just waddling at the hands of the Chiefs in prime time early in the season. And by the time we get to the end of the season, they found their final form, and they were absolutely nasty. I think that’s probably still a reasonable expectation.”

This time it was Croucher’s turn to toss a little cold water.

“Here’s the thing. They have the bye week now which is much, much needed. Then three of their first four games out of the bye are road games at Jacksonville, at Seattle, and at Philadelphia. If they go one and two in those games, then all of a sudden, they’re in huge trouble and then they’re fighting to make the playoffs.”

Neither host thinks San Francisco missing the playoffs is realistic, but neither likes their prospects if the playoff map to the Super Bowl in Vegas entails three road games with the current iteration of Brock Purdy under center.

As Jay and Drew mentioned, San Francisco will look to get healthy this week as they enjoy their bye week.

