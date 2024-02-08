Super Bowl 2024: Betting Unique Props

The Super Bowl is the most popular annual sporting event on the planet. As such, sports books offer bettors an abundance of unique markets on which to bet. Lets run through a handful of the novelty props being offered by the sportsbooks for Super Bowl LVIII.

The game starts with the Coin Toss so let’s start there. For those unfamiliar with betting on the Super Bowl, you can wager on the coin toss. You can bet on the outcome (heads vs. tails) as well as whether San Francisco or Kansas City will win the flip of the coin. DraftKings has offered each side for each of those two bets at +100 odds.

The touchdown market can be overwhelming as you can bet on a couple dozen players to hit paydirt first on Sunday. From San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey to Kansas City’s Travis Kelce to either team’s defense the list of options is long. Make it a little easier on yourself. Know you can bet touchdowns by the jersey number. You can play the jersey number of the first and last touchdown scorer. The market for each is Over or Under 22.5 (-110). If Travis Kelce scores the 1st touchdown, the Over 22.5 cashes. If Deebo Samuel scores the last touchdown of the game, the Under 22.5 (-110) cashes.

DraftKings also offers bettors a market for combined TD Scorer Jersey Numbers. There are only two choices. You are asked if you believe the combined jersey numbers will be Over 121.5 (-150) or Under 121.5 (+125). For example, if Isiah Pacheco, Travis Kelce, Deebo Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey each score a touchdown and are the only players to score a touchdown, you add up all their jersey numbers and that total number determines if your bet cashes. For the record, those players’ jersey numbers total 139.

Most of us have seen the winning head coach get soaked in Gatorade at the end of the game. You can bet on the color of that Gatorade. This is not as simple as selecting yes or no as with the previous novelty props discussed. What makes this market interesting is there are seven options, and the odds vary among the seven. Here are the choices available to bettors:

Purple +225

Yellow/Green +300

Orange +300

Blue +350

Red +350

Clear +1000

No Gatorade Bath +1000

Scorigami is another interesting market available to bettors. Scorigami is the art of building final scores that have never happened before in NFL history. It’s a simple Yes (+2000) / No (-10000) wager available at DraftKings. If interested in betting this market, do a little homework. Visit nflscorigami.com to find out what would be unique scores in NFL history.

These are just a handful of the betting markets that are unique to the Super Bowl. They offer fans a myriad of unique and fun opportunities to get involved in the game and enjoy a sweat or two.

*odds courtesy of DraftKings