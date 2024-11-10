What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.
RELATED: PFT’s Week 10 2024 NFL power rankings
Tonight’s Sunday Night Football showdown features a match up between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Lions vs Texans game as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.
RELATED: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 10
Sunday, November 10:
*All times are listed as ET
New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers, 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network
New England Patriots at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on Fox
Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. on CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. on Fox
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. on Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. on CBS
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Detroit Lions at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Monday, November 11:
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
RELATED: Stock Up, Stock Down - Herbert trending up, while Love, Dak struggle
How to watch Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans:
- When: Sunday, November 10
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
RELATED: 2024 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker - Latest news, rumors and updates
How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 Rankings for 2024
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.