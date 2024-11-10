 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race
Long: An ‘overwhelmed’ Harper Allgaier sheds tears of joy after her daddy wins NASCAR Xfinity title
nbc_cfb_coloradodiscussion_241109.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 11: Colorado takes center stage, and Miami finally goes down
warren.jpg
Warren scores 2 TDs as No. 6 Penn State routs Washington 35-6

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indianamichigan_241109.jpg
HLs: Indiana tops UMich to earn record 10th win
warren_PSU.jpg
Highlights: Penn State routs Washington
nd_fsu_thumb_real.jpg
HLs: Red-hot Notre Dame steamrolls Florida State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race
Long: An ‘overwhelmed’ Harper Allgaier sheds tears of joy after her daddy wins NASCAR Xfinity title
nbc_cfb_coloradodiscussion_241109.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 11: Colorado takes center stage, and Miami finally goes down
warren.jpg
Warren scores 2 TDs as No. 6 Penn State routs Washington 35-6

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indianamichigan_241109.jpg
HLs: Indiana tops UMich to earn record 10th win
warren_PSU.jpg
Highlights: Penn State routs Washington
nd_fsu_thumb_real.jpg
HLs: Red-hot Notre Dame steamrolls Florida State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

  
Published November 10, 2024 05:00 AM

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 10 2024 NFL power rankings

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football showdown features a match up between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Lions vs Texans game as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.

RELATED: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 10

Sunday, November 10:

*All times are listed as ET

New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers, 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on Fox

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. on CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. on Fox

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. on Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. on CBS

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Monday, November 11:

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

RELATED: Stock Up, Stock Down - Herbert trending up, while Love, Dak struggle

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans:

  • When: Sunday, November 10
  • Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: 2024 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker - Latest news, rumors and updates

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 Rankings for 2024

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.