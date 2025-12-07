 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: ACC Championship-Duke vs Virginia
Duke beats No. 16 Virginia 27-20 in overtime for first outright ACC championship since 1962
2025 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama
Projecting the final College Football Playoff rankings: Is Alabama in or out?
2025 Big Ten Football Championship
No. 2 Indiana beats No. 1 Ohio St. 13-10 to end Big Ten title drought, lock up top playoff seed

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_aroundcbb_251206.jpg
Duke, Iowa State, Louisville secure ranked wins
nbc_chk_wiscvsnd_251206.jpg
HLs: No. 2 Wisconsin hockey crushes Notre Dame
nbc_cbb_fsuhouston_251206.jpg
Highlights: Houston puts clamps on Florida State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What NFL games are on today: Week 14 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

  
Published December 7, 2025 05:00 AM

Week 14 of the NFL season is jam-packed with several high-stakes matchups as the race for the playoffs heats up. Kick off your Sunday with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of exciting NFL coverage. See below to find out when your favorite team is playing today.

Click here to subscribe to Peacock and follow all the NFL action all season long!

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight on Sunday Night Football in a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Round.

After starting the season 0-3, the Texans enter Week 14 on a four-game win streak and sit just one game out of first place in the AFC South and the Wild Card spots. The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games and are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes - This will be a big game for us to showcase who we are, who we can be

Live coverage of tonight’s Texans vs Chiefs game begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 14 2025 NFL power rankings

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 14: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle; updates on Omarion Hampton, Tee Higgins
Follow the latest injury news for fantasy football lineups in Week 14.

RELATED: Every Week 14 window has a high-stakes game

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, December 7:

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Monday, December 8:

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC and ESPN)

RELATED: Berry’s fantasy football rankings for Week 14

How to watch Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • When: Sunday, December 7
  • Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Top Players to watch in Texans vs Chiefs SNF Matchup:
Top players to watch in Texans-Chiefs SNF matchup
Postseason hopefuls Houston and Kansas City meet in a critical Week 14 matchup on Sunday Night Football, with PFF highlighting C.J. Stroud, Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and several others as key players to watch.

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Week 14 Rankings and Streamers
Eric Samulski breaks down his fantasy football defense rankings for Week 14 of the NFL season

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

NFL on Xfinity:

