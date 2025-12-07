What NFL games are on today: Week 14 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Week 14 of the NFL season is jam-packed with several high-stakes matchups as the race for the playoffs heats up. Kick off your Sunday with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of exciting NFL coverage. See below to find out when your favorite team is playing today.

Click here to subscribe to Peacock and follow all the NFL action all season long!

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight on Sunday Night Football in a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Round.

After starting the season 0-3, the Texans enter Week 14 on a four-game win streak and sit just one game out of first place in the AFC South and the Wild Card spots. The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games and are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes - This will be a big game for us to showcase who we are, who we can be

Live coverage of tonight’s Texans vs Chiefs game begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 14 2025 NFL power rankings

RELATED: Every Week 14 window has a high-stakes game

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, December 7:

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Monday, December 8:

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC and ESPN)

RELATED: Berry’s fantasy football rankings for Week 14

How to watch Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs:

When: Sunday, December 7

Sunday, December 7 Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Top Players to watch in Texans vs Chiefs SNF Matchup:

Top players to watch in Texans-Chiefs SNF matchup Postseason hopefuls Houston and Kansas City meet in a critical Week 14 matchup on Sunday Night Football, with PFF highlighting C.J. Stroud, Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and several others as key players to watch.

Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Week 14 Rankings and Streamers Eric Samulski breaks down his fantasy football defense rankings for Week 14 of the NFL season

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

NFL on Xfinity:

Limited-Time Holiday Event! Unwrap Xfinity’s best price and skip the buffering on gameday! Get the most reliable, fiber-powered Gig Wi-Fi, for $50/mo. for all 5 years. Plus save $3,000 over AT&T and Verizon. No contract. No Commitment.**



Includes 2 years of Peacock premium at no extra cost ($10.99/mo. value)

Wi-Fi equipment & Unlimited data at no extra cost

1 year of Unlimited Mobile, on us

Free self- install kit

**Xfinity Offer ends 12/21. New Xfinity Internet customers. Restrictions apply. Autopay with stored bank account and paperless billing required. Taxes and fees extra and subject. to change. Reliability: Xfinity Internet is powered by fiber and connected to premises coaxial cable. Comparison based on promotional and post-promotional pries for 1 Gig Internet. 1 Unlimited line, and Peacock Premium over 5 years (as of 11/24/25). Mobile: Reduced speeds after 30GB of usage/line. Data thresholds may vary. Xfinity Mobile requires Xfinity Int.