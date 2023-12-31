What NFL games are on today: Week 17 NFL Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more

Week 17 of the 2023 NFL Season is here and as usual, NBC and Peacock have got you covered with another week of action-packed NFL excitement. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 12:00 PM ET.

This week on Sunday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers (7-8) go head-to-head with the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in a New Year’s Eve NFC North divisional match up as the race to the playoffs intensifies.

The Packers will be eliminated with a loss and a win by either the Rams or Seahawks. The Vikings will be eliminated with a loss against Green Bay and a win or tie by both the Rams and Seahawks.

See below to find out what NFL games are on today and how you can watch/live stream.



Click here for the current AFC and NFC standings and clinching scenarios for Week 17.

What NFL Games are on Today?

*All times are listed as ET

Sunday, December 31:

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)



How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

