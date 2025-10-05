What NFL games are on today: Week 5 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Today’s Week 5 NFL action kicks off in North London as the Minnesota Vikings face the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 AM ET. The excitement continues with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of NFL coverage. See below to find out when your favorite team is playing today.
Tonight on Sunday Night Football, Josh Allen and the undefeated Buffalo Bills host Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in an AFC East divisional matchup. Kickoff is at 8:20 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.
What NFL games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET.
Sunday, October 5:
Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns (Tottenham, London) 9:30 a.m. - NFL Network)
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. - CBS
Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. - Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. - Fox
New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. - CBS
Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets, 1 p.m. - Fox
Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. - CBS
Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. - CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. - CBS
Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m. - Fox
Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. - Fox
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. NBC and Peacock
Monday, October 6:
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. - ABC and ESPN
How to watch New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills:
- When: Sunday, October 5
- Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
