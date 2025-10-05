What NFL games are on today: Week 5 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Today’s Week 5 NFL action kicks off in North London as the Minnesota Vikings face the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 AM ET. The excitement continues with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of NFL coverage. See below to find out when your favorite team is playing today.

Tonight on Sunday Night Football, Josh Allen and the undefeated Buffalo Bills host Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in an AFC East divisional matchup. Kickoff is at 8:20 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2025 season Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor, Puka Nacua, and Trey McBride highlight positional rankings for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, October 5:

Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns (Tottenham, London) 9:30 a.m. - NFL Network)

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. - CBS

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. - Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. - Fox

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. - CBS

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets, 1 p.m. - Fox

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. - CBS

Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. - CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. - CBS

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m. - Fox

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. - Fox

Monday, October 6:

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. - ABC and ESPN

When: Sunday, October 5

Sunday, October 5 Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock.

