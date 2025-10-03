How to watch New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday night’s game

Sunday Night Football heads to Highmark Stadium this week as Drake Maye and the New England Patriots take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East thriller. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills game.

New England Patriots:

The Patriots (2-2) are coming off a dominant 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. Drake Maye had one of the best performances of his career, finishing with an 82.4% completion percentage for 203 passing yards with three touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing) and zero interceptions.

Maye, who is in his second NFL season, has a 109.4 passer rating entering Week 5, which is the highest by a Patriots quarterback through four games since Tom Brady in 2017.

Buffalo Bills:

For the first time since 2020, the Buffalo Bills are off to a 4-0 start, scoring at least 30 points in all of their victories this season.

In their 31-19 win over the Saints last Sunday, Josh Allen completed 16-of-22 for 209 passing yards, 3 touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing), and had one interception. Allen has already racked up 10 total touchdowns (7 passing, 3 rushing) this season, and is on pace to earn MVP honors for a second straight season.

RB James Cook finished with a season-high 22 carries for 117 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in Sunday’s win. WR Khalil Shakir caught a 43-yard touchdown, while leading the team in targets (5), receptions (5), and receiving yards (69).

Including playoffs, the Bills have now won 13 consecutive home games which is the longest active home winning streak in the league and the second-longest home winning streak in franchise history.

How to watch New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills:

When: Sunday, October 5

Sunday, October 5 Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Sun. Oct. 5 (Week 5): New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Sun. Oct. 12 (Week 6): Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Oct. 19 (Week 7): Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Oct. 26 (Week 8): Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sun. Nov. 2 (Week 9): Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Sun. Nov. 9 (Week 10): Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers

Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams

Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

