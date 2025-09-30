PFT’s Week 5 2025 NFL power rankings

1. Eagles (last week No. 1; 4-0): To stay at No. 1, they need to figure things out with No. 11.

2. Bills (No. 2; 4-0): Another week, another double-digit win that feels less than satisfying.

3. Lions (No. 3; 3-1): The top seed in the NFC could come down to Week 11, Lions at Eagles.

4. Rams (No. 6; 3-1): They rebounded nicely from that second-half collapse in Philly.

5. Buccaneers (No. 5; 3-1): They took the Eagles’ best punch, and nearly scored a knockout.

6. Chargers (No. 4; 3-1): The slide could continue, if Joe Alt misses many games.

7. Colts (No. 9; 3-1): Yes, they lost. But they proved that they belong.

8. Chiefs (No. 11; 2-2): Don’t ever write off Patrick Mahomes.

9. Packers (No. 7; 2-1-1): From talk of going undefeated to two weeks without a win.

10. Seahawks (No. 13; 3-1): If they played every game on the road, they’d never lose.

11. Steelers (No. 14; 3-1): They couldn’t have hoped for much better entering the bye week.

12. Jaguars (No. 18; 3-1): Winning ugly is still winning.

13. 49ers (No. 12; 3-1): Brock Purdy’s new-money honeymoon is ending quickly.

14. Broncos (No. 16; 2-2): It’s time for the Broncos to start stacking wins.

15. Ravens (No. 10; 1-3): The bottom is dangerously close to falling out for the Ravens.

16. Falcons (No. 27; 2-2): They’re the 2025 power rankings rollercoaster team.

17. Commanders (No. 8; 2-2): They need Jayden Daniels back, ASAFP.

18. Vikings (No. 15; 2-2): Too many injuries, too many rushing yards allowed.

19. Bears (No. 22; 2-2): Riding into the bye with two straight wins wasn’t expected.

20. Cowboys (No. 23; 1-2-1): The offense is great. The defense is not.

21. Texans (No. 20; 1-3): Yes, they admitted their mistake with Cam Robinson. It still cost them $12 million.

22. Cardinals (No. 17; 2-2): It took them way to long to wake up against the Seahawks.

23. Patriots (No. 26; 2-2): They have a chance to make a big jump, with their annual trip to Buffalo up next.

24. Giants (No. 29; 1-3): If only they’d trusted the rookie earlier.

25. Bengals (No. 19; 2-2): They need to trade for Russell Wilson (or Jameis Winston) last week.

26. Browns (No. 21; 1-3): We love Joe Flacco, but it’s time for a quarterback change.

27. Raiders (No. 24; 1-3): Geno Smith is making way too many mistakes.

28. Dolphins (No. 30; 1-3): The Tyreek Hill injury overshadows an impressive debut from Darren Waller.

29. Panthers (No. 25; 1-3): It’s getting close to drink-throwing time.

30. Saints (No. 31; 0-4): If they play like they did against the Bills, they could beat the Giants.

31. Jets (No. 28; 0-4): Patience, Woody.

32. Titans (No. 32; 0-4): They’re lucky relegation isn’t a thing.