Bills pull away in fourth quarter, beat Saints 31-19

The matchup between the Bills and Saints was expected to be one of the more lopsided contests this season.

But even though Buffalo beat New Orleans 31-19 on Sunday, it wasn’t necessarily easy.

With a touchdown late in the third quarter plus a field goal midway through the fourth, the Saints were down only 21-19 with 8:53 left in the contest.

But that’s when quarterback Josh Allen went full Josh Allen. A 27-yard scramble on third-and-5 put Buffalo into New Orleans territory. And on the next play, Allen hit tight end Dalton Kincaid for a 28-yard touchdown, giving the Bills a 28-19 lead.

New Orleans got stopped at the Buffalo 43 on the ensuing drive, with Spencer Rattler’s short pass to Alvin Kamara coming up a yard short on fourth-and-3.

Buffalo took that opportunity to burn 3:27 off the clock with nine plays, finishing with a 35-yard field goal by Matt Prater.

Allen finished the game 16-of-22 passing for 209 yards with two touchdowns and an interception — the Bills’ first turnover since last December, including the postseason.

Ratler was 18-of-27 for 126 yards with a touchdown. Kamara led with 70 yards on 15 carries while Kendre Miller had 65 yards on 11 carries with a TD.

Now at 4-0, the Bills will host the Patriots for Sunday Night Football in Week 5.

The 0-4 Saints will host the Patriots next weekend.