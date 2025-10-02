PFT’s Week 5 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

The lead is down to six. This week, things could change dramatically.

We disagree on six of 14 games.

Last week, Simms won the slate with 12-3-1 straight up. I went 11-4-1. Against the spread, I was 12-4 to his 11-5.

For the season, I’m 47-16-1 straight up. He’s 41-23-1. Against the spread, I’m 38-26. He’s 30-34.

All Week 5 picks appear below.

If you bet, with or without our picks as guidance, be careful. Treat it as entertainment. Don’t chase your losses. And only wager with money you can afford to lose. Over time, you will. (Deep down, you know it.)

49ers at Rams (-8.5)

Despite the identical 3-1 records, one team is firmly in the Super Bowl window. One is not.

Florio’s pick: Rams 27, 49ers 17.

Simms’s pick: Rams 27, 49ers 17.

Vikings (-4.5) vs. Browns at London

The extra acclimation time for the Vikings, who played in Ireland last week, combined with a rookie quarterback facing the Brian Flores defense is the difference, as I see it. Simms thinks the Vikings’ offensive line will be overwhelmed by Cleveland’s defense.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 20, Browns 10.

Simms’s pick: Browns 20, Vikings 17.

Texans (-1.5) at Ravens

It’s no longer about desperation for the Ravens. It’s about simple, basic pride.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 19, Texans 13.

Simms’s pick: Texans 27, Ravens 13.

Dolphins (-1.5) at Panthers

Carolina yo-yos its way to a win over a Miami offense that will be very different without Tyreek Hill.

Florio’s pick: Panthers 24, Dolphins 17.

Simms’s pick: Panthers 24, Dolphins 20.

Raiders at Colts (-6.5)

The Colts are for real, and the Raiders are reeling.

Florio’s pick: Colts 30, Raiders 20.

Simms’s pick: Colts 31, Raiders 20.

Giants at Saints (-1.5)

Jaxson Dart gave the Giants a lift last week. It should be enough to outscore the winless Saints.

Florio’s pick: Giants 24, Saints 20.

Simms’s pick: Saints 19, Giants 17.

Cowboys (-2.5) at Jets

The Cowboys are a different team away from home.

Florio’s pick: Jets 34, Cowboys 31.

Simms’s pick: Cowboys 28, Jets 27.

Broncos at Eagles (-3.5)

The “find a way” Eagles find a way, again.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 24, Broncos 21.

Simms’s pick: Broncos 23, Eagles 20.

Titans at Cardinals (-7.5)

The Cardinals are good enough to overcome a team that keeps getting worse each week.

Florio’s pick: Cardinals 30, Titans 13.

Simms’s pick: Cardinals 24, Titans 13.

Buccaneers at Seahawks (-3.5)

Seattle needs to rediscover its home-field advantage.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 27, Buccaneers 24.

Simms’s pick: Seahawks 30, Buccaneers 21.

Lions (-10.5) at Bengals

These two are going in very different directions.

Florio’s pick: Lions 42, Bengals 14.

Simms’s pick: Lions 41, Bengals 17.

Commanders at Chargers (-2.5)

Omarion Hampton should fuel the L.A. offense against a Washington defense that has too many weaknesses.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 28, Commanders 20.

Simms’s pick: Chargers 31, Commanders 21.

Patriots at Bills (-8.5)

The Bills keep playing with their food. (Simms think the food will win.)

Florio’s pick: Bills 30, Patriots 23.

Simms’s pick: Patriots 27, Bills 24.

Chiefs (-3.5) at Jaguars

The Chiefs are back, and the Jaguars are too inconsistent.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 28, Jaguars 20.

Simms’s pick: Chiefs 24, Jaguars 21.