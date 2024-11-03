What NFL games are on today: Week 9 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.



Tonight on Sunday Night Football the Indianapolis Colts go head-to-head with the Minnesota Vikings. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Colts vs Vikings match up as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.

Sunday, November 3:

*All times are listed as ET

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. on Fox

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. on Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS

Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m. on Fox

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. on Fox

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Monday, November 4:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN and ABC

When: Sunday, November 3

Sunday, November 3 Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.