What NFL games are on today: Week 9 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.
Tonight on Sunday Night Football the Indianapolis Colts go head-to-head with the Minnesota Vikings. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Colts vs Vikings match up as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.
Sunday, November 3:
*All times are listed as ET
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. on Fox
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. on CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. on Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS
Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m. on Fox
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. on Fox
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Monday, November 4:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN and ABC
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings:
- When: Sunday, November 3
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.