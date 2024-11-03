 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
NASCAR at Martinsville: What to watch for in Cup playoff race that will set championship field
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at South Carolina
South Carolina runs over No. 10 Texas A&M 44-20
NCAA Football: Pittsburgh at Southern Methodist
Smith, No. 20 SMU overwhelm previously undefeated No. 18 Pitt 48-25

Top Clips

OhioStatePennState__016105.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State holds off Penn State
nbc_cfb_wisconsiniowa_extendedhl_v3_241102.jpg
Highlights: Sullivan, Johnson lead Iowa to win
nbc_cfb_iowa_sullivanintv_241102.jpg
Sullivan reflects on successful Iowa debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What NFL games are on today: Week 9 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

  
Published November 3, 2024 05:00 AM

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.

RELATED: Regression Files Week 9 - Can Baker Mayfield, Ladd McConkey keep producing?

Tonight on Sunday Night Football the Indianapolis Colts go head-to-head with the Minnesota Vikings. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Colts vs Vikings match up as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.

RELATED: Getting Defensive: 2024 Week 9

Sunday, November 3:

*All times are listed as ET

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. on Fox

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. on Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS

Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m. on Fox

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. on Fox

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Monday, November 4:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN and ABC

RELATED: PFT’s Week 8 2024 NFL results and recap

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings:

  • When: Sunday, November 3
  • Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: 2024 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker - Latest news, rumors and updates

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 Rankings for 2024

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.