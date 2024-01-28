What NFL playoff games are on today: AFC, NFC Championship Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

The quest for the Lombardi trophy continues today with two exciting AFC and NFC Championship Games. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Bills 27-24 on Sunday to advance to their sixth straight AFC title game. They will face Lamar Jackson who scored four touchdowns in the Raven’s 34-10 victory over the Texans. The Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens match up kicks of at 3:00 PM.

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions defeated Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23, marking the first time the Lions have won two playoff games in the same postseason since 1957. They’ll now face the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday after Brock Purdy successfully led San Francisco to a 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers. This will be the 49ers 19th NFC Championship game in franchise history. The Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers game takes place at 6:30 PM this Sunday.



See below for additional information on how to watch the AFC and NFC Conference Championship games.

What NFL Games are on Today?

*All times are listed as ET

Sunday, January 28:

NFC Championship Game: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (Fox) - 6:30 PM ET

What to make of the NFL Coaching Carousel:

What to make of the 2024 NFL coaching carousel Peter Schrager joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the job market for Bill Belichick and other NFL head coaching candidates, explaining why 2024 will be an extremely interesting offseason for many teams.

How to watch NFL coverage on Peacock

NBC Sports has you covered through the rest of the NFL postseason, with PFT Live, Simms Unbuttoned, Fantasy Football Happy Hour, Rotoworld Football Show, Bet the Edge and Brother from Another breaking down the latest news and top storylines from all angles. Tune in to Peacock, the NFL on NBC Sports YouTube channel, or wherever you get your podcasts for all the coverage through Super Bowl LVIII and beyond.

PFT Live:

Mike Florio and Chris Simms will be live every weekday at 7 a.m. ET leading into Super Bowl week and then the show will be live from Las Vegas every weekday at 1 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock or YouTube.

Simms Unbuttoned:

The show will be airing Wed., Jan. 24; Thur., Jan. 25; Mon., Jan. 29; and Wed., Jan. 31 from Stamford and then Tues., Feb. 6 and Fri., Feb. 9 from Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. Watch on Peacock or YouTube.

Fantasy Football Happy Hour:

Matthew Berry and Co. will be live on Thur., Jan. 25 and Mon., Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. ET before going on hiatus until Super Bowl week where they will be live from Las Vegas every weekday on Peacock at 12 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock or YouTube.

Rotoworld Football Show:

Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak will be giving fantasy analysis on the top NFL storylines every Tues. and Thur. leading into Super Bowl week and then ramping it up to three shows (Tues., Wed., Thur.) from Las Vegas. Watch on YouTube.

Bet the Edge:

Betting analysis from Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick will be published every weekday at 6 a.m. ET. Watch on YouTube

Brother From Another:

The show will be live every weekday during Super Bowl week at 3 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock and YouTube.

