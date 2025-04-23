When is the 2025 NFL Draft: TV channel, location, draft order, and more

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 24, through Saturday, April 26, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2025 NFL Draft, as well as answers to all of your questions about the event.

Where is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

How to watch the 2025 NFL Draft:

*All times are listed as ET



Thursday, April 24 at 8 PM

Friday, April 25 at 7 PM

Saturday, April 26 at 12

What channel will the 2025 NFL Draft be on?

You can watch the 2025 NFL Draft on ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, the NFL Network, and NFL+.

Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round from Pro Football Talk on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

Who has the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick in this year’s draft. Click here for the full draft order.

Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL:

Jeanty is 'ready to be the guy' in the NFL Boise State running back and top prospect Ashton Jeanty caught up with Mike Florio to give his pitch to NFL GMs, where he thinks his ceiling is in the 2025 NFL Draft and what he can bring to an organization.

How can I watch the NFL on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

