Syndication: Arizona Republic
Rays at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 23
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
Dodgers at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 23
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar surges to victory at Flèche Wallonne with trademark attack

Top Clips

nbc_roto_gswvhou_250423.jpg
Eye Butler props in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2
nbc_bte_thundergrizzlies_250423.jpg
Memphis can’t counter OKC’s ‘suffocating defense’
nbc_bte_knickspistons_250423.jpg
Expect Brunson, Knicks to beat Pistons in Game 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
When is the 2025 NFL Draft: TV channel, location, draft order, and more

  
Published April 23, 2025 11:00 AM

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 24, through Saturday, April 26, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2025 NFL Draft, as well as answers to all of your questions about the event.

RELATED: 2025 NFL Draft Order - Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

Where is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

How to watch the 2025 NFL Draft:

*All times are listed as ET

  • Thursday, April 24 at 8 PM
  • Friday, April 25 at 7 PM
  • Saturday, April 26 at 12

RELATED: 2025 NFL Draft explained - Rounds, date and time, picks, first overall, Mr. Irrelevant

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 29 Oklahoma State at Colorado
Chris Simms’ 2025 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more
Chris Simms reveals his top prospects ahead of of the 2025 NFL Draft.

What channel will the 2025 NFL Draft be on?

You can watch the 2025 NFL Draft on ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, the NFL Network, and NFL+.

Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round from Pro Football Talk on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

RELATED: NFL announces key offseason program dates for all 32 teams

Who has the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick in this year’s draft. Click here for the full draft order.

Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL:
Jeanty is 'ready to be the guy' in the NFL
Boise State running back and top prospect Ashton Jeanty caught up with Mike Florio to give his pitch to NFL GMs, where he thinks his ceiling is in the 2025 NFL Draft and what he can bring to an organization.

How can I watch the NFL on Peacock?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

For the full slate of NFL Draft content from across NBC Sports, click here.