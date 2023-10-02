FMIA Week 4: Saturday in Deion Sanders’ Colorado and a Dominant Sunday for the Bills

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think as much as I appreciate the out-of-box thinking by Brandon Staley on fourth down, he’s just got to learn from his misses. Sunday was the second straight game that, down the stretch, he went for it on fourth-and-one in his territory and failed. Last week, with a four-point lead and 1:51 left at Minnesota the running play got stopped at the LA 24-yard line; the Chargers hung on thanks to clock mismanagement by the Vikings and a late interception. On Sunday, with a seven-point lead at the Charger 34-yard line with 3:34 left, Staley chose to go again. Failed again. As if on cue, one league exec sent a text to me saying, “For such a smart guy, he sure does some dumb things.”

2. I think I don’t want Staley to become cookie-cutter and never take risks. But his team isn’t Philadelphia-proficient at the fourth-and-ones. He’s got to learn from it and cut it out. No more going for it on fourth-and-one with leads late, in your own territory.

3. I think the legend of Micah Parsons grows. You may have seen him hobble off with a left ankle injury early in the second quarter against the Patriots. He missed a couple of series, then returned late in the half. Amazing: Even hobbled, he had six pressures of Mac Jones, per NextGen Stats.

4. I think you can’t have a better run after the catch for a score than A.J. Brown’s, weaving through the Washington secondary for a 59-yard touchdown.

5. I think the most interesting line of the season (no way this can be topped in the next 13 weeks) was Denver favored by 3.5 points against the Bears Sunday. Interesting factors:



The Broncos were 0-3, playing on the road.

The Broncos just lost a game by 50.

The Bears, per game, were being outscored by 20 points and outgained by 157 yards, mayhem was swirling at their door, and their quarterback was the most under-fire player in the NFL west of Zach Wilson. I guess that’d be enough.

The oddsmakers, as it turned out, didn’t know nothin’.

6. I think if you’re Sean Payton, you’ve got to be seriously worried about the defense, even after coming back for a win that seemed so unlikely. Denver was seventh in yards allowed last season; even if the offense Payton was trying to rebuild took some time, the defense would keep games close, right? The answer is no, and for the second straight week it reverberated Sunday in Chicago. A week after giving up 70 at Miami, the Broncos gave up 471 yards to the Bears … and again, good on the D for making some plays in the second half, and I know injuries are involved, but that is a recipe for going 4-13. At best.

7. I think, having said all that, it’s clear the Broncos have not quit. (What an indictment if they actually had.)

8. I think the last thing I want to do after that display in the second half of Denver-Chicago is to praise a Bear. But across Chicagoland this morning, there’s got to be a lot of needles being removed from a lot of Justin Fields voodoo dolls. That’s what happens when Fields plays the half of his pro career. In the first 29.5 minutes against Denver, Fields was 16 of 16 for 231 yards and three touchdown passes—including a smart beauty to Cole Kmet. About to run out of bounds at the Denver three-yard midway through the second quarter, Fields smartly stopped and threw a little fungo to Kmet for his third TD of the half. He couldn’t finish it off, and characteristically turned it over twice in the second half. But Fields was the least of his team’s woes Sunday.

Bears couldn't stop Broncos at 'critical moments' Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Mike Florio reflect on the Bears' 31-28 loss to the Broncos in Week 4, highlighting Denver's comeback and Chicago's defensive meltdown.

9. I think I find myself thinking how long Arthur Smith will go with Desmond Ridder. Three more turnovers Sunday. Smith probably thinks he went too long with Marcus Mariota last year and won’t do that again. I picked Atlanta to win the NFC South a month ago, figuring Ridder could be a C or C-minus quarterback. I didn’t count on him being a letter grade worse.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. I’ve written about the Write on Sports event Tuesday in New Jersey, with special guest Louis Riddick. The silent auction (Broadways shows, Giants-Pats tickets, Sixers club seats, Phil Simms-Gary Myers lunch, Matthew Berry-Peter King lunch, golf) for our event is live. Thanks for considering a bid or a donation. Donations are matched, so anything is doubled.

b. Obit of the Week: Dave Sheinin of the Washington Post, with an absolute gem on the Human Vacuum Cleaner, Brooks Robinson, who died Tuesday at 86.

c. Amazing. Babies and dogs and future NHL players (Brooks Laich, Washington Caps), named after the greatest fielding third baseman of all time. Sixteen straight Gold Gloves. A.L. MVP. World Series MVP. And one of the great, and legible, autographs in all of sports.

d. I know. I got Robinson’s autograph, in pencil, on my 35-cent game program at Fenway Park before a Red Sox-Orioles game as an eighth grader in 1970.

e. (I think it was 35 cents. Might have been 25. And, I am sad to say, I can’t find the thing these days, after nine moves.)

f. Baseball fans old enough to remember recall Robinson diving for line drives, one-hoppers and balls in the hole, and never throwing wildly to first.

g. Wrote Sheinin:

BALTIMORE — To have grown up in Baltimore in the last quarter of the 20th century was to have known a hundred Brookses. The scrappy kid on your Little League team who insisted on wearing No. 5. Your schoolyard buddy from three stoops down. The cut-up in your fifth-grade class: Brooks, Brooks, Brooks. Even now, though Cals eventually came to outnumber them on the playgrounds of Charm City, you still meet an occasional Brooks, and the name still brings a knowing smile.

“Around here, nobody’s named a candy bar after Brooks Robinson,” Baltimore-based sportswriter R. Gordon Beard said in 1977, referring to the confection named for New York Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson. Instead, he said, “We name our children for him.”

Celebrity is not the same as decency, and not every hero is worthy of memorializing with something as personal and eternal as a child’s name — but Baltimore Orioles legend Brooks Robinson, who died Tuesday at 86, absolutely was.

h. Most interesting factoid I learned from the media last week (From NPR’s “Morning Edition”): If you live in the city of Buffalo, you can call 311 and request that a tree be planted on your property. And the city will do it.

i. How great is that? Both the note and the service.

j. Then there’s Dalbo Dog. Found this on social media the other day, from @DalboDog on the former Twitter:

A man was flying from Seattle to San Francisco. The plane had a layover in Sacramento. The flight attendant explained that there would be a delay, and if the passengers wanted to get off the aircraft, the plane would re-board in one hour.

Everybody got off the plane except one gentleman who was blind. Another man had noticed him as he walked by and could tell the gentleman was blind because his Seeing Eye dog lay quietly underneath the seats in front of him throughout the entire flight. He could also tell he had flown this very flight before because the pilot approached him, and calling him by name, said, “Keith, we’re in Sacramento for an hour, would you like to get off and stretch your legs?”

The blind man replied, “No thanks, but maybe my dog would like to stretch his legs.”

Picture this: All the people in the gate area came to a complete standstill when they looked up and saw the pilot walk off the plane with a Seeing Eye dog! The pilot was even wearing sunglasses. People scattered. They not only tried to change planes, but they were trying to change airlines! True story. Have a great day and remember: Things aren’t always as they appear.

k. Baseball Tale of the Week: Steve Buckley of The Athletic, on the life or a forgotten baseball prospect, the late Tom Maggard, who died suddenly 50 years ago.

l. Steve Buckley’s great. He crafts this tale of Maggard, a Red Sox prospect in 1973, the year Jim Rice and Fred Lynn and Rick Burleson began emerging, and a mysterious disease, and how the Red Sox sent him home to rest for the winter, hoping the power-hitting catcher might compete to make the team alongside Carlton Fisk.

m. Writes Buckley:

“Tom had a good throwing arm, had a ton of power,” Burleson told me during a recent appearance at Fenway Park. “He had all the ability to make it. It’s a shame because I think he would have been a big leaguer. He might have been a real good one.”

A week later, I visited the NESN set at Fenway as Hall of Fame outfielder Jim Rice was getting ready to do the Red Sox pregame show …

“You mean Maggs? Let me tell you, Maggs could hit,” said Rice, who knew Maggard from their days in spring training. “They had high hopes for him. Super guy. He was a power-hitting catcher. They wanted that. He could hit the ball a mile.

“But then he went home,” Rice said. “And it was like he faded away from us. Sad story.”

n. Great point from Buckley. Maggard was quickly forgotten because in those pre-Baseball America days there was zero coverage of minor-league baseball. No one got noticed until the big-league team promoted players.

o. Over and over again, we’ve see Angel Hernandez, the major league umpire, blow plays like this. And yet he umps:

Bryce Harper -- like most of the baseball world -- has had enough of Ángel Hernández.



Harper was called out on a (horrible) check-swing call from Hernández and went off at the umpire before being ejected. ⚾️👮‍♂️pic.twitter.com/YpjCq02aDW — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 28, 2023

p. That’s what you call an utterly preposterous call. I was surprised, pleasantly so, when Hernandez got dismissed by MLB on Friday. I don’t like rooting for firings, but Hernandez has been in over his head for a long, long time.

q. Then there’s this:

Angel Hernandez is the worst umpire/official in any sport.



Tell me I’m wrong… pic.twitter.com/mAJ3Ztti5G — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) September 29, 2023

r. This is the outing from Yankees starter Carlos Rodon, to cap his first season in pinstripes, in a 35-pitch outing at 105-loss Kansas City Friday night: single, walk, double, homer, single, single, single, walk. The line: 0.0 innings, six hits, eight runs, eight earned, two walks, no strikeouts. Closing season ERA after the Yankees paid him $27 million in 2023: 6.85.

s. Chris Snow, the former sportswriter and Calgary Flames executive, died Saturday after nobly fighting ALS for years. In his last moments, the 42-year-old had his organs harvested so he could give the gift of life to others. Sending best wishes to his wife, Kelsie Snow, who has been such a beacon of life while Chris suffered.

t. Happy 99th, President Carter. What an inspiration you’ve been.

u. And a few notes here about a close friend and superb softball co-coach who died last week in Chapel Hill, N.C. Jack Bowers, 71, husband of Karin Nelson, father to Amanda and Jackson, battled an aggressive and unending form of a rare appendix cancer for 14-and-a-half years. The amount of life Jack packed into post-surgeries and endless treatments always impressed me, even when this or that iteration of the disease would knock him for a loop. We went on baseball trips—among them, Milwaukee a few years ago, the World Series in Atlanta two years ago—and a Super Bowl trip, and he was going to come on a couple of stops (Falcons, Panthers) of my training-camp trip this summer. But a week or so before, he just didn’t feel up to it.

v. A good friend, to me, is someone who sees your weaknesses and helps you overcome them while liking you and doing stuff with you anyway. Sort of clunky, I know. But that was Jack. A story: With our wives Ann and Karin, we coached a 10-and-under travel girls softball team, the Montclair Bears, for seven years in New Jersey after our own kids were grown and gone. (Believe me, it took four of us.) This was the first time any of the girls had played fast-pitch softball, and we explained to them and their parents that this year was more about teaching the game than it was about winning—much more. Early in our coaching days on the New Jersey travel circuit, our girls were outmatched. We entered a weekend tournament in Edison, N.J., and got mercy-ruled in our first two games. In the rules of this tournament was a provision a player could be subbed for and re-inserted in the lineup at any time. We had a fairly egalitarian system on our team of newbies—every player would play at least half of every game. In game three, surprisingly, we loaded the bases with two out in the top of the first inning. So our sixth hitter in the lineup was not a good hitter. I called time and told one of our subs, a better hitter, to pinch-hit. I told the confused subbed-for girl she’d stay in the game, play in the field, and bat later in the game. But she felt the sting of being removed. At the time, I got these glares from the other coaches like, You can’t do that! But I did it. The pinch-hitter struck out, we got mercied again, and in the car on the way home post-game, I was told in no uncertain terms why you just can’t make decisions like that with 9-year-old girls. I said, basically, I’m trying to give us a chance to play a competitive game, and we have to at least TRY to score some runs when the first two games have been so disastrous. Blah blah blah. Jack, Karin and Ann were not buying it.

w. We stopped at a 7-Eleven to get some drinks. Before we got back in the car, Jack and I had a moment. He looked at me, half-bemused, half-stern, and said four syllables: “Peter. Come on.” He shook his head. That was it. It took a close friend to have the stones to say, You messed up. We’re in this to teach the girls the game, and you’re playing like it’s the seventh game of the World Series.

x. We all need people to share the good times and tell us we’re idiots when we are. I’ll miss Jack, for that and many other reasons.

y. And RIP, Tim Wakefield. A class player and class human. Gone so young, from cancer, at 57.