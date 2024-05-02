Watch Now
Most improved rosters after 2024 NFL Draft
From the Cardinals to the Commanders, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which organizations got the biggest roster boosts after the 2024 NFL Draft.
Up Next
Dolphins ‘not for sale’ despite $10 billion offer
Dolphins 'not for sale' despite $10 billion offer
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Stephen Ross' remarks about the Dolphins not being for sale and dive into a big-picture look at NFL ownership.
Cardinals ‘killed it’ with 2024 NFL Draft picks
Cardinals 'killed it' with 2024 NFL Draft picks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the Cardinals rookies and outline why Arizona has the potential to be a big "pain in the butt" for the NFC West.
Williams, Harrison Jr. atop OROY odds
Williams, Harrison Jr. atop OROY odds
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why supporting casts ultimately play such a big role in Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Telesco: Raiders drafting a QB ‘didn’t line up’
Telesco: Raiders drafting a QB 'didn't line up'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess where the Raiders stand at QB and discuss the chances of Tom Brady considering a comeback in Las Vegas.
ARI had ‘more than enough’ info on Harrison Jr.
ARI had 'more than enough' info on Harrison Jr.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review Marvin Harrison Jr.'s decision to skip several parts of the pre-draft process and analyze how his talents will translate at the NFL level.
Simms: Bowers is a Kittle-Kelce type of TE
Simms: Bowers is a Kittle-Kelce type of TE
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on when other high-profile tight ends were drafted and compare them with Brock Bowers' style of play.
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
Which rookie RB will be this year's Robinson?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers debate which player they believe could be the rookie rushing yards leader this year, including Jaylen Wright of the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals' Trey Benson.
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
Which rookie QB will be this year's Stroud?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers explain why they believe Caleb Williams has the potential to be this year's C.J. Stroud due to elite wide receiver support on the Chicago Bears offense.
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss why the Bengals' Jermaine Burton and the Steelers' Roman Wilson are most likely to go from late-round draft pick to standout starting wideout like Puka Nacua did.
Eagles’ Mitchell a sleeper pick for 2025 NFL DROY
Eagles' Mitchell a sleeper pick for 2025 NFL DROY
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers like the Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell as a sleeper pick for 2025 NFL DROY, while the Vikings' Dallas Turner and the Colts' Laiatu Latu sit atop the odds.
Adams praises Love while reflecting on trade
Adams praises Love while reflecting on trade
Although Davante Adams says he doesn’t regret the trade from the Packers to the Raiders, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how Jordan Love has grown and what could’ve been in Green Bay with that duo.