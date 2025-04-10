 Skip navigation
Bengals NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Cincinnati’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 10, 2025 04:16 PM

After reaching Super Bowl LVI in the 2021 season and the AFC Championship Game in the 2022 season, the Bengals have now gone 9-8 and missed the playoffs in each of the past two years. Last season, Joe Burrow led the NFL in both passing yards and passing TDs, Ja’Marr Chase won the receiving Triple Crown (led the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs) and Trey Hendrickson led the league in sacks. However, the Bengals were unable to overcome a slow start to the season, missing out on the playoffs by one game.

The biggest need for improvement is on the defense, which will be led by new DC Al Golden. Last season under Lou Anarumo, the Bengals ranked 25th in both total and scoring defense. They also have a spot to fill on the defensive line, with DE Sam Hubbard announcing his retirement at the age of 29.

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 17
Round 2: No. 49
Round 3: No. 81
Round 4: No. 119
Round 5: No. 153
Round 6: No. 193