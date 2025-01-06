 Skip navigation
Bengals fire DC Lou Anarumo

  
Published January 6, 2025 09:48 AM

The Bengals failed to make the playoffs despite having one of the league’s most potent offenses, so they’ll find someone new to run their defense next season.

According to multiple reports, the Bengals fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on Monday.

Anarumo was hired to head coach Zac Taylor’s initial staff in 2019 and he did well enough to help the team win the AFC title in 2021. That led to head coaching interviews, but any talk of Anarumo moving up the coaching ladder was put on hold as the Bengals slumped defensively in 2023. Things did not improve in 2024, so the Bengals will now be in the market for someone else to call the shots on that side of the ball.

No other coaching moves have been reported, but there are sure to be other changes coming on the defensive side of the ball in Cincinnati.