Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard retires at age 29

Sam Hubbard was born and raised in Cincinnati, played his college football at Ohio State and then was drafted by the Bengals in 2018. He’s now walking away from football and saying goodbye to the Bengals, if not to his hometown.

Hubbard announced today that he is retiring from the NFL at the age of 29.

“In my heart, I know that I gave this game, this team, and this city everything that I had,” Hubbard wrote on social media. “That is why today, with great pride, I am announcing that I am moving on from my playing career in the NFL and entering the next chapter of my life. As a kid growing up in Southwest Ohio, Cincinnati has always been, and will always be, home to my family and me. I bled orange and black before I ever put on a Bengals jersey. The journey that took me from a high school lacrosse player up 71-North to become a defensive end at The Ohio State University and back home again as a Bengals third-round pick in 2018, is something for which I am grateful for every day. From a draft pick to a starter, a 4x captain, and a guy who made a few plays along the way, we accomplished things that will never be forgotten. Breaking the 31-year playoff win drought, winning an AFC championship, back-to-back AFC North championships, a trip to the Super Bowl, and countless other memories. I woke up every day determined to give the fans something they could be proud of, cheer, and unite behind.”

Hubbard made one of the greatest plays in Bengals history two years ago when he recovered a fumble and raced 98 yards for the decisive touchdown in a 24-17 playoff win over the Ravens. But he said he hopes he’s remembered mostly as someone who made a difference to his community.

“This city gave me a purpose beyond football,” Hubbard said. “Through the Sam Hubbard Foundation, I’ve tried to lift up Cincinnati the way you’ve lifted me. Your support and the impact we have had together have shown me that community and love outweigh any trophy. Being nominated twice for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is my proudest accomplishment.”