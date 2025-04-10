Browns NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Cleveland’s draft picks for every round
After winning 11 games and reaching the playoffs in 2023, the Browns collapsed in 2024, going 3-14 with Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe all starting games at quarterback. Watson suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 7 and re-tore the Achilles in January, which required a second surgery. There is no timetable on his return and he could potentially miss the entire 2025 season.
Cleveland holds the 2nd overall pick in the draft, their first first-round pick since 2021 and their highest pick since selecting Baker Mayfield 1st overall in 2018.
Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 2
Round 2: No. 33
Round 3: No. 67
Round 3: No. 94 (from BUF)
Round 4: No. 104
Round 5: No. 164 (from DET)
Round 6: No. 179
Round 6: No. 192 (from MIA via CHI)
Round 6: No. 200 (from MIN)
Round 6: No. 216 (Compensatory)
Round 7: No. 254 (Compensatory)