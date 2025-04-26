 Skip navigation
Browns select Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel at No. 94 overall

  
Published April 25, 2025 11:01 PM

Alabama’s Jalen Milore went to the Seahawks at No. 92, the first quarterback drafted in the third round and the fourth overall. Two picks later, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has followed.

Gabriel is headed to the Browns.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, continues to wait.

Gabriel will join Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the team’s roster with Deshaun Watson expected to miss the season after tearing his Achilles a second time.

Gabriel, who spent three seasons at Central Florida, two at Oklahoma and one at Oregon, passed for more than 3,000 yards each of the past three seasons. In 2024, he completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 3,857 yards with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions in earning first-team All-America honors.