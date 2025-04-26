Browns draft Shedeur Sanders

This time, it wasn’t a prank call. Even if Shedeur Sanders might have thought it was.

The Browns, after drafting quarterback Dillon Gabriel in round three, have drafted Sanders in round five.

His protracted slide ends at pick No. 144.

And the Browns now have FIVE quarterbacks on the depth chart: Sanders, Gabriel, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson.

Can we get the Browns on Hard Knocks, please?

The Browns presumably have a strategy. After all, they employ a chief strategy officer. Whatever that strategy is remains to be seen.

At a minimum, it’s safe to say Watson will spend the year on injured reserve (or, technically, the PUP list). Flacco or Pickett could be in danger of being released. Perhaps one will be traded.

Regardless, the Browns have drafted two quarterbacks. And the most recent one is Shedeur Sanders.