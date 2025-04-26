 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Browns draft Shedeur Sanders

  
Published April 26, 2025 02:22 PM

This time, it wasn’t a prank call. Even if Shedeur Sanders might have thought it was.

The Browns, after drafting quarterback Dillon Gabriel in round three, have drafted Sanders in round five.

His protracted slide ends at pick No. 144.

And the Browns now have FIVE quarterbacks on the depth chart: Sanders, Gabriel, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson.

Can we get the Browns on Hard Knocks, please?

The Browns presumably have a strategy. After all, they employ a chief strategy officer. Whatever that strategy is remains to be seen.

At a minimum, it’s safe to say Watson will spend the year on injured reserve (or, technically, the PUP list). Flacco or Pickett could be in danger of being released. Perhaps one will be traded.

Regardless, the Browns have drafted two quarterbacks. And the most recent one is Shedeur Sanders.