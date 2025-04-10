 Skip navigation
Steelers NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Pittsburgh’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 10, 2025 04:14 PM

For the second straight season, Pittsburgh finished 10-7 before losing in the Wild Card last year. While the Steelers have never had a losing season in 18 years under head coach Mike Tomlin, they have lost a franchise record six straight playoff games, with their last playoff win coming back in the 2016 season.

Pittsburgh must find a quarterback, with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields entering free agency. The Steelers are expected to move on from Wilson, with Aaron Rodgers linked with a possible move to Pittsburgh.

In each of the last two years, the Steelers have used their first round pick on an offensive lineman, with Pittsburgh using both their first round pick (Troy Fautanu) and second round pick (Zach Frazier) in 2024 on an OL. With RB Najee Harris hitting free agency, the Steelers could look to add another running back in the draft this year.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 21
Round 2: No. 52
Round 3: No. 83
Round 4: No. 123
Round 5: No. 156
Round 7: No. 223 (from NO via PHI)
Round 7: No. 229 (from ATL via PHI)