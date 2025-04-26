 Skip navigation
Steelers take RB Kaleb Johnson with 83rd overall pick

  
Published April 25, 2025 10:25 PM

The Steelers passed on taking a quarterback in the first round and they did so again in the third round.

Running back Kaleb Johnson was the team’s choice in the third round with the 83rd overall pick. The Steelers did not have a second-round pick due to the trade for wide receiver DK Metcalf and they took defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in the first round.

Johnson had two solid seasons at Iowa before breaking out during the 2024 season. He ran for 1,537 yards and scored 23 touchdowns in his final year with the Hawkeyes. He’ll join Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson in the backfield for Pittsburgh.

No quarterbacks have been taken to this point in the third round, which means Shedeur Sanders and Jalen Milroe remain available as the second night of the draft nears an end.