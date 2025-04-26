 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe's legal situation affects employment

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Steelers take Jack Sawyer, not Shedeur Sanders, with pick No. 123

  
Published April 26, 2025 01:15 PM

The Steelers were one of the potential round-four hotspots for Shedeur Sanders.

It didn’t happen.

Pittsburgh, with the 123rd overall selection, picked Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer.

Sawyer made one of the most memorable players of the 2024 season, with a critical sack, strip, recovery, and 83-yard touchdown run against Texas in the college playoffs.

He’ll now become another piece in a potent Pittsburgh defense. They know how to draft and develop defensive players. Sawyer joins the group of the next wave of future Steelers.