Steelers take Jack Sawyer, not Shedeur Sanders, with pick No. 123

The Steelers were one of the potential round-four hotspots for Shedeur Sanders.

It didn’t happen.

Pittsburgh, with the 123rd overall selection, picked Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer.

Sawyer made one of the most memorable players of the 2024 season, with a critical sack, strip, recovery, and 83-yard touchdown run against Texas in the college playoffs.

He’ll now become another piece in a potent Pittsburgh defense. They know how to draft and develop defensive players. Sawyer joins the group of the next wave of future Steelers.