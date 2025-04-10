 Skip navigation
Ravens NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Baltimore’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 10, 2025 04:13 PM

The Ravens were unable to get over the hump yet again last season, losing at Buffalo in the Divisional Round by two points. Led by two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, Baltimore had the No. 1 total offense in the NFL last season. Jackson nearly won his third MVP last season but finished 2nd in voting behind Buffalo’s Josh Allen. While the Ravens have been one of the best teams in the league over recent years, they have not reached the Super Bowl since winning Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season.

Baltimore may look to add to the offensive line in the draft. While the Ravens ranked 2nd in the NFL with 54 sacks last season, they could also look to bring in another body on the defensive line.

Baltimore Ravens 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 27
Round 2: No. 59
Round 3: No. 91
Round 4: No. 129
Round 4: No. 136 (Compensatory)
Round 5: No. 176 (Compensatory)
Round 6: No. 183 (from CAR)
Round 6: No. 203
Round 6: No. 210 (Compensatory)
Round 6: No. 212 (Compensatory)
Round 7: No. 243