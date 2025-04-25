 Skip navigation
Ravens select Georgia S Malaki Starks at No. 27

  
Published April 24, 2025 11:15 PM

The Ravens selected Georgia safety Malaki Starks with the 27th overall pick Thursday.

Ar’Darius Washington signed his restricted free agent tender this week, but the Ravens had a desire to upgrade the position opposite Kyle Hamilton. Starks gives the Ravens one of the best safety trios in the league.

Starks made first-team All-American the past two seasons, starting 28 games and totaling four interceptions and 10 passes defensed. He was a freshman All-American in 2022 when he started 14 of 15 games.

The Ravens have 10 more picks, with the next one coming in the second round at 59th overall.