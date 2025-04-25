Ravens select Georgia S Malaki Starks at No. 27

The Ravens selected Georgia safety Malaki Starks with the 27th overall pick Thursday.

Ar’Darius Washington signed his restricted free agent tender this week, but the Ravens had a desire to upgrade the position opposite Kyle Hamilton. Starks gives the Ravens one of the best safety trios in the league.

Starks made first-team All-American the past two seasons, starting 28 games and totaling four interceptions and 10 passes defensed. He was a freshman All-American in 2022 when he started 14 of 15 games.

The Ravens have 10 more picks, with the next one coming in the second round at 59th overall.