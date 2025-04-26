 Skip navigation
With Justin Tucker under investigation, Ravens pick K Tyler Loop in sixth round

  
Published April 26, 2025 04:27 PM

Are the Ravens setting the stage to move on from Justin Tucker?

With the No. 186 pick in the sixth round, Baltimore has selected kicker Tyler Loop out of Arizona.

Loop played five seasons for Arizona, including the COVID year of 2020. He connected on 84 percent of his career field goals (67-of-80) and 98 percent of his extra points (126-of-128).

In 2024, he was 23-of-25 on extra points and 18-of-23 on field goals. He also punted four times, averaging 41.8 yards per attempt.

The Ravens’ selection comes as Tucker is under investigation for multiple accusations of inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions. Tucker hit a career-low 73.3 percent of his field goals last season, also missing two of his 62 extra points.