Browns select RB Quinshon Judkins at No. 36 in second round

  
Published April 25, 2025 07:23 PM

The Browns are bringing a national champion to their backfield.

With the No. 36 overall pick in the second round, Cleveland has selected running back Quinshon Judkins out of Ohio State.

Judkins played two years at Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio State in 2024. He and TreVeyon Henderson each rushed for over 1,000 yards in the Buckeyes’ championship season, with Judkins amassing 1,060 yards on 194 carries with 14 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 161 yards with two TDs.

With Nick Chubb still a free agent, the Browns had a need at running back.

They’ve now filled it with a player who just has to drive a couple of hours up I-71 to get to his new home.