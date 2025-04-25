 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_camwardreaction_250424.jpg
Titans turn to Ward at QB with No. 1 draft pick
nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250424.jpg
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_camwardreaction_250424.jpg
Titans turn to Ward at QB with No. 1 draft pick
nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250424.jpg
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns select DT Mason Graham at No. 5 after trade down

  
Published April 24, 2025 08:44 PM

The Browns have selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Graham, 21, won the CFP National Championship with Michigan in 2023. He was a two-year starter for the Wolverines, recording a total of 9.0 sacks with 17 tackles for loss in 39 games with 27 starts.

He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023 and 2024.

Graham will join a formidable defensive front led by 2017 No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, who recently signed a contract extension with Cleveland.

The Jaguars originally had the No. 5 overall pick, but traded up with Cleveland to select receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter.

Cleveland was also reportedly fielding trade calls for the No. 5 overall pick, but elected to keep it and bring in