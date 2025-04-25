Browns select DT Mason Graham at No. 5 after trade down

The Browns have selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Graham, 21, won the CFP National Championship with Michigan in 2023. He was a two-year starter for the Wolverines, recording a total of 9.0 sacks with 17 tackles for loss in 39 games with 27 starts.

He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023 and 2024.

Graham will join a formidable defensive front led by 2017 No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, who recently signed a contract extension with Cleveland.

The Jaguars originally had the No. 5 overall pick, but traded up with Cleveland to select receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter.

Cleveland was also reportedly fielding trade calls for the No. 5 overall pick, but elected to keep it and bring in