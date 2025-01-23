Zac Taylor: We are excited to welcome back Al Golden as defensive coordinator

The Bengals have made it official with their new defensive coordinator.

Cincinnati announced that the club has hired Al Golden for the role.

“Al is a very highly regarded coach, and we are excited to welcome him back to the Bengals as defensive coordinator,” head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement released by the team. “He understands football at every level and has had great success as a coordinator, position coach, and head coach. Al has a great football mind and will bring a smart, physical, aggressive approach to our defense.”

Reports emerged that Golden, who spent the last three seasons as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator, was the frontrunner to replace former coordinator Lou Anarumo. Golden then interviewed the Bengals after Notre Dame lost the CFP National Championship Game earlier this week and subsequently informed the program he was departing.

Golden was previously the Bengals’ linebackers coach under Taylor from 2020-2021.