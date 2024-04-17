Bills NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Buffalo’s draft picks for every round

The Bills won the AFC East divisional title for a fourth straight season last year but were once again unable to get past Kansas City in the playoffs, losing by three points against the Chiefs in the Divisional Round. In three of the past four seasons, Buffalo has been eliminated by Kansas City in the playoffs, a trend Josh Allen and Co. will look to stop in 2024.

Buffalo made one of the biggest moves this offseason when they traded WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a second round pick in 2025 (Houston also received two draft picks from Buffalo). With Gabe Davis signing with the Jaguars in free agency, Josh Allen is now without each of this top-two receivers from last year, with the Bills likely to add a wideout with one of their first picks in this year’s draft.

The Bills may also look to add in the secondary after losing safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, along with CB Tre’Davious White this offseason.

Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 28

Round 2: No. 60

Round 4: No. 128

Round 4: No. 133 (Compensatory)

Round 5: No. 144 (from CHI)

Round 5: No. 160 (from GB)

Round 5: No. 163

Round 6: No. 200 (from DAL through HOU)

Round 6: No. 204

Round 7: No. 248

