Jets draft picks 2024: Full list of New York Jets’ draft picks for every round

After missing the playoffs for a 13th straight season last year, the Jets will be hoping the return of a healthy Aaron Rodgers can end the NFL’s longest active playoff drought.

Rodgers’ first year with the Jets lasted just four snaps before tearing his Achilles on the first offensive drive of the season. Without Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle all got multiple starts at quarterback as the Jets went 7-10 for a second straight year.

Continuing to improve the offensive line to protect Rodgers will be key for New York. They signed wide receiver Mike Williams to compliment Garrett Wilson in the passing game, but could still look to add another offensive weapon at the draft. New York does not have a second round pick this year, as it was traded to Green Bay as part of the Rodgers deal last offseason.

New York Jets 2024 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 10

Round 3: No. 72

Round 4: No. 111

Round 4: No. 134 (Compensatory - from BAL)

Round 6: No. 185

Round 7: No. 256 (Compensatory)

Round 7: No. 257 (Compensatory)

