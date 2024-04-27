Jets trade up to take Malachi Corley with first pick of third round

The Jets added some protection for quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Thursday night and they kicked off the third round on Friday night by getting him a target.

Former Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley was announced as the 65th overall pick. The Jets took tackle Olu Fashanu in the first round.

The Jets traded the 72nd and 157th picks to the Panthers in order to pick up the 65th selection.

Corley had 79 catches for 894 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2023 season and he finished as Western Kentucky’s career leader in catches. A lot of his yardage came after the catch at the collegiate level, so the Jets may plan to use him underneath as a complement to Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams.