Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Jets trade up to take Malachi Corley with first pick of third round

  
Published April 26, 2024 09:35 PM

The Jets added some protection for quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Thursday night and they kicked off the third round on Friday night by getting him a target.

Former Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley was announced as the 65th overall pick. The Jets took tackle Olu Fashanu in the first round.

The Jets traded the 72nd and 157th picks to the Panthers in order to pick up the 65th selection.

Corley had 79 catches for 894 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2023 season and he finished as Western Kentucky’s career leader in catches. A lot of his yardage came after the catch at the collegiate level, so the Jets may plan to use him underneath as a complement to Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams.