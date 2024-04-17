Patriots draft picks 2024: Full list of New England’s draft picks for every round

A new era is underway in New England. After finishing 4-13 last year, the team’s worst record since 1992, the Patriots chose to part ways with head coach Bill Belichick after 24 seasons, which included six Super Bowl titles. Former Pats linebacker Jerod Mayo, 38, was named the new head coach and will be tasked with rebuilding the franchise.

The Patriots have the 3rd overall pick in this year’s draft, the team’s highest draft pick since selecting Drew Bledsoe 1st overall in 1993. With New England moving on from Mac Jones, they will almost certainly select a quarterback with their first pick this year. With Caleb Williams expected to go to the Bears at No. 1, the Patriots could choose between Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, or even J.J. McCarthy, depending on who Washington takes at No. 2.

New England Patriots 2024 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 3

Round 2: No. 34

Round 3: No. 68

Round 4: No. 103

Round 5: No. 137

Round 6: No. 180

Round 6: No. 193 (from JAX)

Round 7: No. 231 (from CHI)

Click here to see the entire 2024 NFL Draft order. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round from Pro Football Talk on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.