Patriots select WR Ja’Lynn Polk at No. 37

  
Published April 26, 2024 07:45 PM

After selecting quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall, the Patriots have brought in a weapon for him.

With the No. 37 overall pick, New England has selected receiver Ja’Lynn Polk out of Washington.

Polk, 22, was a big part of Washington’s offense as the team advanced to the CFP National Championship Game, catching 69 passes for 1,159 yards with nine touchdowns in 2023. In all, he caught 143 passes for 2,231 yards with 18 TDs in 41 collegiate games.

He began his college career at Texas Tech before transferring to Washington.

A big-bodied receiver, Polk should give Maye a target to catch contested passes.

As noted by the NFL Network broadcast, Polk was the 10th receiver in the first 37 picks, which set a new record.

New England moved back from No. 34 to No. 37, acquiring the pick from the Chargers.