Jayden Daniels pulling away from Drake Maye as clear betting favorite to be No. 2 pick

Bettors and sports books are growing increasingly confident that the Washington Commanders will pick LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Just two weeks ago, some sports books had North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye ahead of Daniels as the favorite to go No. 2 overall. But Daniels has now surged well ahead of Maye as the clear favorite to go No. 2.

At FanDuel, Daniels has -250 odds to go second overall, while Maye’s odds are +185. At DraftKings, Daniels is an even clearer favorite to go No. 2 at -275, with Maye at +215.

The 23-year-old Daniels won the Heisman Trophy and had a spectacular fifth and final season of college football last year, throwing for 40 touchdown passes and only four interceptions, while also running for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. Some people think the 21-year-old Maye has a more NFL-style of game and more room to grow, but those people are in the minority.

After much speculation about whether Washington would take Daniels or Maye at No. 2, the bigger question now may be whether the Patriots will take Maye or J.J. McCarthy at No. 3.