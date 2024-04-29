 Skip navigation
Falcons pick up 2025 option on Kyle Pitts’ contract

  
Published April 29, 2024 05:37 PM

Tight end Kyle Pitts is set for a fifth season with the Falcons.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Falcons are picking up their option on Pitts’ rookie contract for the 2025 season. The fully guaranteed option comes with a salary of $10.878 million for the fourth overall pick of the 2021 draft.

Pitts made the Pro Bowl after catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards and a touchdown. Pitts was the second tight end in NFL history to pick up 1,000 yards as a rookie, but a knee injury limited him to 10 games during his second season.

Pitts returned to catch 53 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns while playing in every game. Monday’s call to pick up the option suggests the Falcons think he has a chance to improve on those numbers in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s offense.