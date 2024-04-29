 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftleftovers_240429.jpg
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
nbc_simms_draftkingsoroyodds_240429.jpg
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds
nbc_simms_qbrecap_240429.jpg
How Penix Jr., Nix, McCarthy will adjust to NFL

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Keon Coleman: Josh Allen texted me “You’re the guy I want”

  
Published April 29, 2024 02:36 PM

The relationship between quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs wasn’t always pleasant before the Bills traded Diggs to the Texans this offseason, but things are off to a good start with the team’s newest wideout.

Buffalo traded down twice to move out of the first round and into the top pick of the second round before selecting Keon Coleman to kick off last Friday night’s activities. Coleman said his feeling at the end of his visit to the Bills facility ahead of the draft made him “plan on coming back” and Allen gave him the kind of welcome that makes it clear everyone is happy how things played out early in the draft.

“He texted me the day of and was like, ‘You’re the guy I want. I watched a lot of receivers and I want to play with you,’” Coleman said, via the team’s website. “And I’ve been saying the same thing. I want to play with the guy that wears number 17. I think he’s a great quarterback, one of the best in the league right now and I would love to be catching passes from him. I’m ready for that.”

The Bills also saw Gabe Davis leave as a free agent this offseason, so there will plenty of opportunities for Coleman, who had 11 touchdowns at Florida State last season, to prove his readiness for his new role at the top of the depth chart in Buffalo.