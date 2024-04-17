Browns NFL draft picks 2024: All of Cleveland’s draft picks for every round

Despite using five different starting quarterbacks and signing a 38-year-old Joe Flacco off the couch in November, the Browns still went 11-6 to reach the playoffs last season, where Cleveland’s league-best defense gave up 45 points in a blowout lost against the Texans in the Wild Card. The Browns took home multiple awards in 2023 - Kevin Stefanski was named Coach of the Year, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was named Assistant Coach of the Year, Myles Garrett was Defensive Player of the Year and Flacco was Comeback Player of the Year.

Flacco signed with the Colts this offseason, with Deshaun Watson’s health the key factor for Cleveland’s success in 2024. Watson has started just 12 games over his first two years with the Browns and is coming back from season-ending shoulder surgery. The Browns signed Jameis Winston this offseason to serve as Watson’s backup.

For the third straight draft, the Browns do not have a first round pick. When Cleveland acquired Deshaun Watson prior to the 2022 season, they sent six draft picks to the Texans, including first rounders in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The Browns’ fourth-round pick in this year’s draft was also sent to Houston in that deal. Cleveland also traded away two picks in this year’s draft (a 5th and 6th-rounder) to the Broncos in exchange for WR Jerry Jeudy.

Cleveland Browns 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 2: No. 54

Round 3: No. 85

Round 5: No. 156 (from PHI through AZ)

Round 6: No. 206

Round 7: No. 227 (from TEN)

Round 7: No. 243

