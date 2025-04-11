Buccaneers NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Tampa Bay’s draft picks for every round

The Buccaneers won a fourth straight NFC South division title last season before losing against the Commanders on a field goal as time expired in the Wild Card. QB Baker Mayfield has found a home in Tampa and is coming off the best season of his career, throwing for 4,500 yards (3rd in NFL) with 41 TD passes (T-2nd in NFL).

While Tampa Bay had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL last season, they ranked 18th in total defense and 16th in scoring defense. With six picks in this year’s draft, the Bucs will likely look to add to the defense, with help on both the edge and at inside linebacker needed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 19

Round 2: No. 53

Round 3: No. 84

Round 4: No. 121

Round 5: No. 157

Round 7: No. 235