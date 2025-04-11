 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Tampa Bay’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 11, 2025 07:18 AM

The Buccaneers won a fourth straight NFC South division title last season before losing against the Commanders on a field goal as time expired in the Wild Card. QB Baker Mayfield has found a home in Tampa and is coming off the best season of his career, throwing for 4,500 yards (3rd in NFL) with 41 TD passes (T-2nd in NFL).

While Tampa Bay had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL last season, they ranked 18th in total defense and 16th in scoring defense. With six picks in this year’s draft, the Bucs will likely look to add to the defense, with help on both the edge and at inside linebacker needed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 19
Round 2: No. 53
Round 3: No. 84
Round 4: No. 121
Round 5: No. 157
Round 7: No. 235