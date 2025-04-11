Saints NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of New Orleans’ draft picks for every round

The Saints finished 5-12 last season, their worst year since going 3-13 in 2005. New Orleans hired former Eagles OC Kellen Moore as the new head coach for 2025. The Saints have missed the playoffs in each of the last four seasons and now have the youngest head coach in the league in the 36-year-old Moore.

QB Derek Carr still has two years remaining on the $150 million contract he signed with New Orleans in 2023. The Saints went 5-5 in Carr’s 10 starts last season but were 0-7 in the games he missed due to injuries.

New Orleans, which has not picked inside the top-10 since 2008, has the No. 9 pick in this year’s draft. They have six picks in the first four rounds, which includes two picks they acquired from Washington in the Marshon Lattimore trade last season. Those picks could be used to shore up a defensive unit that ranked 30th in total defense last season.

New Orleans Saints 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 9

Round 2: No. 40

Round 3: No. 71

Round 3: No. 93 (from WAS)

Round 4: No. 112

Round 4: No. 131 (from WAS)

Round 6: No. 184 (reacquired via WAS)

Round 7: No. 248 (from PHI via WAS)