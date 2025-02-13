Kellen Moore sees advantages to being the youngest head coach in the NFL

At 36 years old, new Saints coach Kellen Moore has just become the youngest head coach in the NFL. And he thinks that gives him an advantage.

Moore used the term “tremendous value” three times when discussing how he can relate to players who aren’t much younger than him — and the Saints might even end up with a player older than Moore on this year’s team.

“There will be certain players that are more closely associated with my age, and I think there’s tremendous value,” Moore said.

Moore noted that he has always had a close relationship with players who were his peers, noting that he went from the Cowboys’ backup quarterback in 2017 to their quarterbacks coach in 2018 to their offensive coordinator in 2019.

“I’ve been in those shoes for a number of years now, being a 31-year-old offensive coordinator, that first time, half the guys in the room I was teammates with two years prior,” Moore said.

When the Saints play at Seattle next season, Moore will square off with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll — who will be the oldest coach in NFL history.