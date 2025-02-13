Kellen Moore will call plays for Saints in 2025

Kellen Moore has been an offensive play-caller for years and that won’t change now that he’s become the Saints head coach.

Moore confirmed during his introductory press conference on Thursday that he will call plays for New Orleans in 2025.

Moore noted he’s planning to use motions and keep a quick pace.

“We like to use a lot of tempo every place that I’ve been,” Moore said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “We’ll use shifts and motions when we huddle, but we want to stress the defense.

“Now whether we have to throw it 50 times or run it 50 times, I really don’t care, however we’ve got to win a football game. We’ll do that based off who we have available to us and who’s on our roster, but we want to be a team that stresses the defense, challenges them, utilizes our entire roster, the depth that we have and take advantage of all these different players’ superpowers.”

Moore’s offense have taken different shapes depending on personnel. He had three top-10 passing offenses with the Cowboys — including a pair of No. 2 finishes. But the Eagles were No. 2 in rushing last year, led by Saquon Barkley, who had over 2,000 yards on the ground during the regular season.

Philadelphia was No. 7 in points and No. 8 in yards in 2024 en route to winning Super Bowl LIX.