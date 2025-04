They went from being tied to quarterback Shedeur Sanders to being tied to pass rusher Mykel Williams.

In the end, the Saints went with neither.

The Saints took Texas tackle Kelvin Banks, Jr. with the ninth pick in the draft.

Banks was expected by many to go higher than that. And maybe if he was gone the Saints would have opted for Banks. As it stands, however, the Saints are adding a new tackle for an offense that still needs a quarterback.