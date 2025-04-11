 Skip navigation
Panthers NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Carolina’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 11, 2025 07:21 AM

In their first season under head coach Dave Canales, the Panthers went 5-12 as the struggles continued in Carolina. QB Bryce Young, who Carolina selected with the 1st overall pick in 2023, was benched early in the season in favor of Andy Dalton. Young regained the starting job and showed some improvement down the stretch, but has still had an underwhelming first two seasons in the league.

After going 2-15 in 2023, Carolina would have had the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft. However, they had traded their 2024 first rounder to Chicago in order to move up to select Young first overall in 2023. The Panthers have stocked up on picks and have nine selections in this year’s draft. Last season, they received a 4th round pick from Dallas in the Jonathan Mingo trade, a 5th round pick from the Giants as part of the Brian Burns trade, and another 5th rounder from Baltimore in a deal for Diontae Johnson.

Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 8
Round 2: No. 57 (from LAR)
Round 3: No. 74
Round 4: No. 111
Round 5: No. 140 (from NYG)
Round 5: No. 146
Round 5: No. 163 (from BAL)
Round 7: No. 230 (from AZ)