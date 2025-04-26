 Skip navigation
Panthers select Georgia RB Trevor Etienne in the fourth round

  
Published April 26, 2025 12:57 PM

The Cowboys didn’t have a fourth-round pick in 2024 after trading for Trey Lance, and they missed out on adding a running back in the round. They don’t have a fourth-round pick today, having traded it to the Panthers for Jonathan Mingo.

The Panthers used the choice on a running back, selecting Georgia’s Trevor Etienne.

The 114th overall pick is the brother of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, a first-round pick in 2021.

Trevor Etienne joins a running backs room that includes starter Chuba Hubbard and ex-Cowboy Rico Dowdle, who signed in free agency. Jonathon Brooks is expected to miss the season after tearing his ACL again.

Etienne played two seasons at Florida before transferring to Georgia, where he rushed for 609 yards and nine touchdowns on 122 carries in 10 games. He also caught 32 passes for 194 yards.

Etienne had only 371 carries in college.